inPERÚ Arrives in the US for Three-City Roadshow Highlighting Investment Opportunities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Today, inPERÚ kicks off a four-day, three-city roadshow across the US with an unprecedented lineup of Peru's most important and influential government, business and financial leaders to discuss the huge opportunities for trade and investment in Peru. The first stop in the roadshow is a two-day visit in New York City followed by Chicago and San Francisco.

Roque Benavides, Julio Velarde, Roberto Hoyle, Minister Miguel Castilla, Juan Diego Flores, Minister Josè Luis Silva, and Ambassador Harold Forsyth, ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, January 28, 2013 in New York. (inPERU/Talisman Brolin)

Led by Roberto Hoyle, Chairman of inPERÚ and the Lima Stock Exchange, and with support from Peru's leading business associations, inPERÚ (www.inperu.pe) works to promote the country as an ideal place to do business. Through this roadshow format, inPERÚ aims to engage international investors providing information about the economic and financial opportunities in one of the fastest growing global emerging markets.

“These events provide investors with the insights and access to information that would otherwise be difficult to obtain via other channels. The roadshow will consist of panel discussions, followed by one-on-one sessions with government officials, country regulators and private sector representatives, providing global investors a unique opportunity to learn about the country's financial, capital markets, as well as long term investment opportunities in each possible industry,” said Hoyle.

All of the discussions will be moderated by leading media commentators with expertise in emerging markets, including, Joaquin Cottani, Chief Latin American Economist for Citigroup; Orlando Marchesi, Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers; Alfredo Thorne, CEO of Thorne & Associates; Beatriz Boza, Partner at Ernst & Young Peru; Roque Benavides, CEO of Buenaventura; and Carlos Castillo, Director at Deloitte.

The Peruvian delegation consists of more than 70 representatives from public and private-sector associations, who seek to promote Peru as one of the most important centers in Latin America to attract international investment.

Also presenting at the event as keynote speakers will be Luis Miguel Castilla, Peru's Minister of Economy and Finance, José Luis Silva, Peru's Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism; and Julio Velarde, Chairman of the Peruvian Central Reserve Bank of Peru. Other notable attendees include Luis Valdivieso, Chairman of the Peruvian Association of Private Pension Fund Management Companies, and a host of professionals from the world's leading investment banks, venture capital firms, and law firms, among many others.

“Peru is expected to be the one country in South America to experience the fastest economic growth over the next four years, showing signs of promising expansion through foreign trade and investment, as well as serving as the host for the World Economic Forum in 2013. This is a very special time for the region and for Peru in particular, and we welcome investors to take advantage and learn more about the country's significant economic potential," added Hoyle.

The US roadshow follows successful events that took place last year in London, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

About inPERÚ

inPERÚ is a new non-profit Peruvian association founded in 2012 by the main business organizations of the Peruvian market: ASBANC, AAFP, Procapitales, CONFIEP, BVL, Cavali, APESEG and APEF. Its actions will be based on the following principles: transparency, integration, honesty, accountability, respect and commitment to promote Peru, its country opportunities and its financial and capital markets among international investors.

For further information: www.inperu.pe

Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: http://www.businesswire.com/multimedia/home/20130128006088/en/