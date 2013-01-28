Research and Markets: The Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Market to Reach 64.98 Million Units By 2016

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in automotive production and sales. The Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems market has also been witnessing increasing potential in the emerging markets. However, functional and operational issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

The key vendors dominating the global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems market space are Continental AG, Denso Corp., TRW Automotive Holding Corp., and Delphi Automotive plc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Panasonic Corporation of North America, Aisin Seiki, Atmel Corp., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Valeo S. A., Lear Corp., and Omron Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from TechNavio's Automotive team said: ''The fast-paced growth in the emerging economies such as Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America offers a huge growth potential for the Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems market. Despite the global economic slowdown, growth in the East Asia and Pacific region as well as in South Asia (particularly China and India) has been robust. This was mostly due to a massive fiscal stimulus package in China and India's skillful macroeconomic management. In the coming years, growth prospects are expected in BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) nations while developed countries are expected to witness static sales or declines. With high competition and saturated markets most of the global automotive firms have shifted their focus to these regions for new growth avenues. Hence, it gives opportunity for various automotive products and solutions across emerging markets.''

According to the report, the increase in automotive production and sales is one of the major growth drivers in the market. In recent years, the Global Automotive market has witnessed a steady growth rate, a trend that is expected to continue in the coming years. Since the Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems market is heavily dependent on the Global Automotive market, a steady growth in this market could boost the demand for Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems.

