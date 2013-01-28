Liaison Healthcare to Participate in 2013 IHE North American Connectathon

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Liaison Healthcare, a global provider of secure cloud-based integration and data management services and solutions, announced today they will be participating in the 2013 North American (NA) Connectathon during the week of January 30 in Chicago, Ill.

Sponsored by Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) USA in collaboration with IHE Canada, the event brings together a large number of healthcare IT vendors under one roof for face-to-face interoperability testing. Vendors can also assess how well their systems conform to IHE Profiles—standards-based specifications for meeting real-world healthcare needs. Liaison Healthcare is planning to test its Healthcare Information as a Service solutions, including Master Person Index (MPI) and Patient Document Repository (PDR) offerings.

“The annual Connectathon is a great place for us and other solution providers to prove out interoperability,” said Naveen Sarabu, Director of Product Management for Liaison Healthcare. “It's a collaborative environment that quickly identifies barriers to conforming to IHE standards and leads to rapid problem solving. The success of this eases the pains of healthcare providers in meeting Meaningful Use Stage 2 and ACO initiatives which require enhanced connectivity,” he added.

IHE began in 1998 as a collaborative effort to improve the way computer systems in healthcare share critical information. While IHE does not create new standards, it drives the adoption of standards to address specific clinical needs. IHE Integration Profiles specify how standards are to be used to address these needs, eliminating ambiguities, reducing configuration and interfacing costs, and ensuring a higher level of practice interoperability.

