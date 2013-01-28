Research and Markets: 'Service Fulfilment Systems: Worldwide Forecast 2012-2016' Out Now

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Fast, efficient service fulfilment operations for old and new services have become essential to add and hold onto customers in the current competitive market, as revenue from traditional services is growing only slowly. Pre-integrated service fulfilment suites are rising to this challenge, while traditional network engineering tools are quickly evolving into fully integrated systems.

This Report provides:

- a five-year forecast of spending in the service fulfilment market, split into:

four sub-segments: order management, inventory management, activation and engineering tools

four telecoms service sectors: mobile, PSTN, business and residential broadband

four geographical regions: Asia-Pacific; Central and Latin America; North America; and Western Europe.

- an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change over time

- analysis of the regional dynamics that will influence the market

- insight into the technologies and services that are influencing the market

- recommendations for CSPs and vendors on how to take advantage of these developments.

