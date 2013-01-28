GameStop Offering NET10 Pre-Paid Wireless Service at U.S. Stores

GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

GameStop GME, the world's largest multichannel retailer of video games, today announced NET10 unlimited talk, text and data service is now available at all U.S. GameStop stores. By combining GameStop's selection of new and pre-owned smartphones with NET10's leadership in the popular no-contract wireless space, customers will be able to enjoy flexibility when it comes to finding cost-effective, quality mobile device and service options.

In addition to pairing up with NET10, and just in time for tax refund season, GameStop has launched the “Re-Fun Your Refund” promotion that runs through March 2, 2013. From new to pre-owned, customers can choose from the best games, gaming consoles, headsets, mobile electronics and more. Plus, GameStop® PowerUp Rewards™ members who spend $50 or more during the promotion have the chance to win $1,000 each day in the GameStop PowerUp Rewards $1,000 a Day Giveaway Sweepstakes. Visit www.PowerUpRewards.com/pur/index/onekaday for complete details.

“Customers now have the option to immediately activate their devices with NET10's no-contract pre-paid wireless service plans,” said Joe Gorman, vice president of mobile at GameStop. “And with GameStop's ‘Re-Fun Your Refund' deals, picking up a mobile device and setting it up with NET10 service at one of our stores makes even more sense.”

As part of GameStop's “Re-Fun Your Refund” promotion, customers can purchase a pre-owned phone, such as an iPhone® 3G, for as low as $49.99 when paired with a NET10 SIM card and two months of service now through Feb. 17. NET10's nationwide, contract-free options start at $50 per month for unlimited minutes, text messages and mobile web service, and provide coverage via the most dependable networks. Customers can use NET10 service with any GSM-enabled device that requires a SIM card.

For more information on NET10 Wireless service options, visit your local GameStop store or www.GameStop.com/NET10Wireless. To learn about the latest offers, special contests and other elements of the “Re-Fun Your Refund” promotion, visit www.GameStop.com/TaxRefund, or visit your local GameStop store.

About GameStop Corp.

