WMS To Report Fiscal 2013 Second Quarter Results on February 6 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

WAUKEGAN, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

WMS Industries Inc. WMS announced that it will release its fiscal 2013 second quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 6, 2013, and will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 6. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call numbers are 212/231-2909 or 415/226-5358. Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call on the Internet at www.wms.com (select “Investor Relations”). Please log-on ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call's initiation. Questions will be taken only from participants on the conference call. Following its completion, a replay of the call can be accessed for thirty days at www.wms.com.

About WMS

WMS serves the gaming industry worldwide by designing, manufacturing and marketing games, video and mechanical reel-spinning gaming machines, video lottery terminals and in gaming operations, which consists of the placement of leased participation gaming machines in legal gaming venues. The Company also develops and markets digital gaming content, products, services and end-to-end solutions that address global online wagering and play-for-fun social, casual and mobile gaming opportunities. WMS is proactively addressing the next stage of casino gaming floor evolution with its WAGE-NET® networked gaming solution, a suite of systems technologies and applications designed to increase customers' revenue generating capabilities and operational efficiency. More information on WMS can be found at www.wms.com or visit the Company on Facebook®, Twitter® or YouTube®.