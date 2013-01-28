Research and Markets: Global 3D Display Market 2011-2015 - Evolving into one of the fastest-growing Display Formats

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n8749z/global_3d_display) has announced the addition of the "Global 3D Display Market 2011-2015" report to their offering.

TechNavio launched its report, Global 3D Display Market 2011-2015, based on an in-depth analysis covering the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions. The report aims to aid decision makers' understanding of the present and future landscape of the market.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from TechNavio's Hardware team said: ''The growing popularity of 3D technology has encouraged advertising agencies to display 3D content on billboards and feature 3D ad films. These agencies were said to have employed autostereoscopic 3D technology for advertising on billboards. Such inspiring factors are expected to foster growth in the Global 3D Display market.''

According to the report, one of the major drivers in this market is the increase in 3D content. Ever since the commercialization of 3D displays, television service providers, ad agencies, and broadcasters have been focusing on airing more 3D content, displaying ads in 3D billboards, etc. As a result, 3D technology has evolved as one of the fastest-growing display formats. Though the Global 3D Display market is still in its nascent stages, the growing popularity of 3D displays is expected to lead to its unprecedented growth during the forecast period.

Further, the report reveals that one of the major challenges is the lack of interoperability among the organizations involved in the supply chain of the market.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

