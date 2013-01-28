Hagerty Insurance Agency Successfully Deploys Insuresoft's Diamond Claims System

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Insuresoft, a leading provider of Insurance software and services, is pleased to announce that Hagerty, the world's leading provider of specialty insurance for classic cars and boats, has completed the implementation of the Diamond Claims system on-time, and on-budget. Diamond Claims provides Hagerty a Web-based, flexible platform to deliver improved operational efficiency, including more rapid claim processing and reduced claims leakage.

"We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service, along with timely and fair claim settlements. Insuresoft's platform will help our organization continue to provide the accurate and timely claims settlement that our customers require," said Greg Donnal, CIO of Hagerty. "Insuresoft exceeded our expectations during implementation by delivering a modern and intuitive system with exceptional customer service along the way."

"We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Hagerty to help them meet their business goals and objectives," stated Tony Villa, President and CEO of Insuresoft. "The Diamond Claims system is designed to help companies like Hagerty enhance their claims processing capabilities."

Diamond Claims is a leading web-based claims administration system, built on Microsoft's modern .NET platform. Configurable and scalable, Diamond Claims is used by insurers of all sizes across all lines of business to improve speed and accuracy of claims processing. Diamond Claims is available as a standalone system or as part of the Insuresoft Diamond System Suite.

About Hagerty:

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty is the world's leading insurance agency for classic vehicles and host to the largest network of classic car owners. Hagerty offers insurance for classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and motorcycle safety equipment, tractors, automotive tools and spare parts, and even "automobilia" (any historic or collectible item linked with motor vehicles). Hagerty also offers overseas shipping/touring insurance coverage, commercial coverage and club liability coverage. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.

About Insuresoft, Inc.:

Insuresoft is a Microsoft Gold Certified independent software vendor delivering insurance software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Insuresoft offers a suite of products and services that are configured to meet the unique needs of insurance companies and managing general agents in North America. Insuresoft is a privately-held company with offices in University Park, Illinois and Tuscaloosa, Alabama.