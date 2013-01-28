Steve Cochran Named President and Chief Operating Officer

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE MKT: DLA) today announced that on January 23, 2013 the Board of Directors of Delta Apparel, Inc. has approved the appointment of Steven E. Cochran to President and Chief Operating Officer of the company effective immediately. Mr. Humphreys will continue as Delta Apparel, Inc.'s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Humphreys commented, “We are pleased to have Steve assume the additional responsibility as President and Chief Operating Officer. Since joining Delta Apparel, Inc. as President of Delta Activewear, he has proven that he has the vision, experience and dedication to undertake the operations leadership role of the company. We are proud of what the company has accomplished through its steadfast commitment to our customers and our shareholders and we are excited having Steve take on a larger role in leading the future growth opportunities for Delta Apparel.”

Steve joined Delta Apparel, Inc. in 2010 as President of the Delta Activewear operating unit with responsibility for our catalog and FunTees businesses. Steve began his career with Cintas Corporation, a leading provider of career apparel. He held various positions with the company, including responsibility for a variety of operating units. Prior to joining Delta Apparel Steve served as President of the Image Apparel Division of VF Corporation.

