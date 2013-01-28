The Clock is Ticking: PPA Rallies Poker Players to Push for New Jersey Internet Poker Law

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Poker Players Alliance (PPA), the leading poker grassroots advocacy group with more than one million members nationwide, has activated its more than 20,000 members in New Jersey to urge Governor Chris Christie to sign legislation legalizing online gaming before the February 7th deadline.

“The New Jersey legislature voted in near unanimity to revive the state's gaming economy by making New Jersey an epicenter for online gaming and poker. Since the legislation was sent to Governor Christie's desk, the public has been unanimous in its support for the bill. Thousands of New Jersey residents have contacted the Governor urging him to sign the bill into law,” said John Pappas, executive director of the PPA. “In addition to providing New Jersey poker players with a safe and regulated online poker market, this important legislation will add millions in state revenue and thousands of jobs to the state. New Jersey has the opportunity to be a leader in a vibrant and thriving 21st Century industry, and we hope Governor Christie recognizes the many benefits this bill will bring to this state and its citizens.”

Through PPA's new webpage, New Jersey residents – whether they are PPA members or not – have a one-stop shop for contacting Governor Christie via phone, email, Facebook and Twitter to urge him to sign the bill into law. Since the campaign was launched last week, New Jersey voters have made more than 500 calls to the Governor, sent over 1,300 emails and flooded the Governor's social networks with Tweets and Facebook posts urging him to sign the bill.

The webpage also features a countdown clock, marking the time remaining for the governor to take action. Visitors of the site can download the clock for use on their own blogs or websites to show their support for the bill and urge others to act.

“Governor Christie has the opportunity to lead where federal lawmakers have failed. I hope he heeds the thousands of letters and phone calls he's received and brings licensed and regulated online poker to New Jersey,” said Pappas.

For more information on the campaign and how you can become involved, please visit www.theppa.org/governor-christie.

About The Poker Players Alliance

The Poker Players Alliance (www.theppa.org; http://twitter.com/ppapoker; www.facebook.com/theppa) is a nonprofit membership organization comprised of over 1,000,000 online and offline poker players and enthusiasts from around the United States who have joined together to speak with one voice to promote the game and to protect poker players' rights.