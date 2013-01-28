IMA Opens Registration for 94th Annual Conference & Exposition

MONTVALE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) has opened registration for its 94th Annual Conference & Exposition, to be held June 22-26 in New Orleans, La. This is a must-attend event for accountants and financial professionals looking for continuing education, networking and career advancement.

Attendees can earn 28 or more NASBA-approved continuing professional education (CPE) credits by attending learning sessions led by an impressive lineup of speakers, representing a variety of organizations and industries, academic institutions, and government agencies.

Click here for access the full list of keynote speakers, which include:

Paul Bahnson, Ph.D., CPA , Professor of Accountancy, Boise State University; and Paul B. W. Miller, Ph.D., CPA , Professor of Accounting, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs: “Innovation in Financial Reporting”

“Ethical Leadership for the 21st Century”

“Unleashing Creativity”

“Creating a Championship Team”

The Conference will also offer an exhibit hall, showcasing the latest resources and technology available to professionals looking for new ways to highlight the value created within their organizations.

Early bird registration rates are available for a limited time. Complete information on the Conference program and registration can be found at: http://www.imaconference.org/.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA®, the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) program, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 65,000 members in 120 countries and 200 local chapter communities. IMA provides localized services through its offices in Montvale, N.J., USA; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, UAE; and Beijing, China. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

Editor's Note: Journalists interested in attending the event should contact Marc Gerrone, IMA director of communications and public relations, at mgerrone@imanet.org.