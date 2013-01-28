Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Stratasys Ltd. SSYS today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 and hold a conference call with investors on Monday, March 4, 2013. The Company plans to hold the conference call to discuss its fourth quarter financial results on Monday, March 4, 2013 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys Web site at www.stratasys.com under the "Investors" tab; or directly at the following web address: http://www.media-server.com/m/p/aix9b7e6.

To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 866-270-6057 and the international dial-in is 617-213-8891. The access code is 82394547. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register.

The webcast will be available for 90 days on the "Investors" page of the Stratasys Web site or by accessing the provided web address.

Stratasys Ltd. SSYS is the corporate entity formed in 2012 by the merger of 3D printing companies Stratasys, Inc. and Objet Ltd., based in Minneapolis, Minn. and Rehovot, Israel. The company manufactures 3D printers and materials for prototyping and production. Prior to merging, the two companies' revenues totaled $277 million for 2011. Its patented FDM® and inkjet-based PolyJet® processes produce prototypes or manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. Systems include affordable desktop 3D printers for idea development, a range of systems for prototyping, and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing. The company's range of more than 120 3D printing materials is believed to be the widest in the industry and includes over 100 proprietary inkjet-based photopolymer materials and 10 proprietary FDM-based thermoplastic materials. Stratasys also manufacturers Solidscape 3D Printers and operates the RedEye On Demand digital-manufacturing service. The company has over 1,000 employees, holds over 500 granted or pending additive manufacturing patents globally, and has received 19 awards for its technology and leadership. Online at: www.stratasys.com or http://blog.stratasys.com / www.objet.com or http://blog.objet.com.

