Research and Markets: Global Industrial Embedded Systems Market 2011-2015

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/svr2ct/global_industrial) has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Embedded Systems Market 2011-2015" report to their offering.

TechNavio launched its report, Global Industrial Embedded Systems Market 2011-2015, based on an in-depth analysis covering the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions. The report aims to aid decision makers' understanding of the significant trends impacting this market.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from TechNavio's Hardware team said: The increasing customer base of telecom service providers and the increasing penetration of networks are potential revenue generators for the market. This is because the Telecom sector uses embedded systems in telephone switches which are used to control mobile phone networks, wireless communication devices, compact PCI hot swap support, and real-time responses in carrier-class systems. Moreover, in many countries across the globe, investments in the Telecom sector have increased tremendously in line with developments in high-speed internet technologies. Thus, being one of the key customer segments of the market, increased adoption and growing investments in the Telecom sector is expected to create more demand in the Global Industrial Embedded Systems market.

According to the report, manufacturers across the globe attach greater significance on enhancing the productivity of their manufacturing facilities. There is a significant increase in the demand from the Industrial sector as the integration of embedded systems serves in saving energy, enhancing productivity and accuracy in production, improving product quality, improving machine agility, ensuring robust process control, and enhancing safety.

Further, the report reveals that one of the main challenges faced by the market is the increasing complexity of designing and developing industrial embedded systems.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Introduction

03. Market Coverage

04. Market Landscape

05. Geographical Segmentation

06. Vendor Landscape

07. Buying Criteria

08. Market Growth Drivers

09. Drivers and their Impact

10. Market Challenges

11. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Key Vendor Analysis

14. Other Reports in this Series

Companies Mentioned

- Advantech Co. Ltd.

- Emerson Network Power

- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

- National Instruments Corp.

- Actel Corp.

- AMD Inc.

- ARM Holdings plc

- Acura Embedded Systems Ltd.

- Kontron AG

- GE Intelligent Platforms

- Intel Corp.

- Mercury Computer Systems Inc.

- Microchip Technology Inc.

- NEC Corp.

- Radisys Corp.

- Renesas Electronics Corp.

- STMicroelectronics

- Via Technologies Inc.

