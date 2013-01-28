Black Diamond Launches Next Gen Tactical Mission Controller with Double the Processing Speed and 4x Faster 3D Graphics

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Black Diamond Advanced Technology, based in Tempe, Ariz., introduces its next generation Modular Tactical System (MTS), a wearable multi-mission unit that controls mission-critical peripherals on a central display. The new unit has double the processing speed and is four times faster displaying 3D operational graphics, while also eliminating battery and equipment redundancies to lighten load-out.

The Tactical Mission Control Dual-Core provides two times faster processor and more than four times faster 3D graphics engine (Photo: Business Wire)

The MTS is primarily used by U.S. and International special operation forces for a variety of missions including precision targeting, C4ISR, SA, EOD and UAS/UGV control. The MTS has been fielded in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) since 2010 as a TRL-9 solution.

The MTS Tactical Mission Controller (TMC), which is the heart of the MTS kit and houses a computer, power management system and embedded radio interface electronics, now employs a dual-core Intel processor. The TMC Dual-Core provides a more than two times faster processor and more than four times faster 3D graphics engine—all for the same size and weight while maintaining backward compatibility with fielded MTS accessories and cables. The dual-core processor also provides the ability for simultaneous dual-video output and support for new radios, as well as other feature improvements. The MOLLE-compatible TMC is worn on the back of the tactical vest or can be configured in a pack or carry-bag.

“The TMC Dual-Core improvements are being offered to help future-proof the MTS kit for our customers,” said Norman Lange, director of product development at Black Diamond.

The TMC Dual-Core unit is available now; for more information visit www.bdatech.com.

About Black Diamond Advanced Technology

Black Diamond Advanced Technology specializes in wearable weapon systems that support the military personnel as a cohesive integrated system, allowing foot-mobile operation while carrying less weight and providing unobstructed access to ammunition, hydration and other mission-critical equipment. In addition to its Modular Tactical System (MTS), Black Diamond builds other wearable and handheld computing systems that integrate its core technology in custom-engineered hardware solutions. www.bdatech.com

