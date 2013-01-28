Associa Community Management Solutions Welcomes New Vice President

DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Associa Community Management Solutions (CMS), an Associa company, welcomes Aimee Myers as vice president.

“Aimee is a veteran in the community association management industry,” said Associa Senior Vice President Craig Koss. “We know CMS communities will benefit from her extensive expertise, experience and exceptional customer service skills.”

Myers joins Associa Community Management Solutions from Associa sister company Real Property Management, where she developed a strong background in Columbus condo management and community association management. Committed to providing exceptional customer service to communities and homeowners, Myers recently earned the prestigious PCAM designation, the highest professional recognition in the industry. She earned her Certified Manager of Community Associations designation from the National Board of Certification for Community Association Managers and her Association Management Specialist designation from CAI. She was vice president of the Central Ohio chapter of CAI in 2012 and is president for the 2013 year.

Associa Community Management Solutions specializes in condominium association management and homeowner association management, serving Cincinnati, Ohio; Dayton, Ohio and Northern Kentucky. The company differentiates itself through commitment to board member and homeowner satisfaction through five guiding principles: Transparency, Integrity, Innovation, Accuracy, and Reliability. Additionally, Community Management Solutions offers superior technology and tools to its clients. These, along with the company's proven track record of board satisfaction, are its two key differentiators.

