Separation Technologies LLC expands to Asia

Officials at Separation Technologies LLC (ST) announced that they have finalized an agreement for the purchase and installation of a fly ash beneficiation unit at the Yeongheung Power Station by Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd. (KOSEP), a subsidiary of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO).

KEPCO is the largest electric utility in Korea, responsible for 93% of the country's electricity generation. The separation and processing unit will be used to beneficiate fly ash produced by Units 5 and 6 of the Yeongheung Power Station, which are currently under construction and are scheduled for completion by December 2014.

ST's world-leading green technology converts fly ash, an industrial waste produced from the burning of coal, into two useful products:

a standard building material (ProAsh®), used in the construction sector

a consistent supply of fuel (EcoTherm™), useful for the coal burning industry

The ST fly ash beneficiation process results in a profitable activity that contributes to environmental protection by,

reducing the need for land filling

saving energy

reducing the quarrying of raw materials

reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions

The project has been warmly welcomed by the local authorities and community in Korea for its contribution to sustainable development. “Expanding into Asia is an important milestone for ST and, we believe, for Korea's Utility sector and concrete industry,” said Randy Dunlap, ST President. “We welcome the opportunity to work with KOSEP and know this is just the beginning of an excellent long-term relationship.”

This is the first ST unit to be installed in Asia; there are already 19 fly ash ST separation units in operation in the US, Canada, and Europe. ST has also installed separators for the beneficiation of industrial minerals in North America and Europe.

Separation Technologies LLC is a developer and supplier of specialized processing equipment for beneficiation of fine particle minerals, based in Roanoke, VA, USA. ST is part of the TITAN AMERICA family of Businesses, owned by Titan Cement Company S.A., an independent cement and building materials producer with 110 years of industry experience. In 2011, the Group sold 15.3 m. tonnes of cement and cementitious materials, 3.7 m. m3 of ready mixed concrete, 10.9 m. tonnes of aggregates and various other building materials, such as concrete blocks and dry mortars.