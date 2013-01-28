Aetna, Memorial Hermann Form Accountable Care Collaboration in Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery Counties

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Aetna AET, Memorial Hermann Health System and the MHMD Memorial Hermann Physician Network today announced an accountable care collaboration which is anticipated to be available on April 1 in Harris, Montgomery and Fort Bend counties. This new agreement will give Aetna members access to highly coordinated care from physicians and facilities in the Memorial Hermann Accountable Care Network.

“Aetna is committed to changing the health care system from one that focuses on volume to one that focuses on quality of care and affordability,” said Joseph M. Zubretsky, Aetna senior executive vice president and chief financial officer who also leads the company's strategic diversification businesses. “Our agreement with Memorial Hermann Health System and MHMD Memorial Hermann Physician Network will ensure that our members receive care that helps them live healthier, more productive lives.”

The accountable care collaboration will give employers better health care options for their employees, and will feature a new model of health care delivery designed to offer:

A more coordinated, personalized experience for patients;

Cost savings to employees who use providers in the Accountable Care Network; and

Better health care outcomes.

Accountable care models drive focus on more coordinated care

An accountable care collaboration is a group of health care providers who assume responsibility for the quality and cost of care for a group of patients. Aetna members will receive an enhanced level of coordinated care in addition to the member benefits of their current Aetna plan.

New payment agreements reward improvements in quality and costs of care

The agreement features a new payment model to reward Memorial Hermann physicians for meeting quality, efficiency and patient satisfaction measures, including:

The percentage of Aetna members who get recommended preventive care and screenings;

Better management of patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart failure;

Reductions in avoidable hospital readmission rates; and

Reductions in emergency room visits.

“Memorial Hermann, MHMD, and Aetna share a vision to provide Houston with the highest quality care at a reasonable cost,” said Dan Wolterman, president and CEO of the Memorial Hermann Health System. “We are delighted we will be able to positively impact the health of more people in our community through this new program.”

Memorial Hermann's partnership with more than 2,000 MHMD physicians creates an award-winning clinically integrated health care delivery system. Chris Lloyd, MHMD CEO, said, “The clinically integrated system will provide a more coordinated, personalized health care experience for Aetna Whole Health members.” Health information is shared electronically in a quick, secure fashion between the Memorial Hermann hospitals, outpatient facilities, physicians and members.

“Our relationship with Aetna is consistent with MHMD's decision to invest in accountable care principles, supporting technologies and physician-driven evidence based medicine,” said Emmett McDonald, MD, Chairman of the Board, MHMD Physician Network. “We look forward to this collaboration.”

Ralph Holmes, president of Aetna's Texas operations, added, “We are excited at the opportunity to work with Memorial Hermann and MHMD to improve the quality of care for our members and to lower health care costs.”

Aetna is working with health care organizations across the country to develop products and services that support value-driven, patient-centered care. Aetna's solutions help all types of patients, regardless of payer. Information about Accountable Care Solutions from Aetna is available at www.aetnaacs.com.

About Memorial Hermann

An integrated health system, Memorial Hermann is known for world-class clinical expertise, patient-centered care, leading edge technology and innovation. The system, with its exceptional medical staff and more than 20,000 employees, serves to advance health in Southeast Texas and the Greater Houston community. Memorial Hermann's 12 hospitals include three in the Texas Medical Center that are affiliated with The University of Texas (UTHealth) Medical School, eight suburban hospitals and a second rehabilitation hospital in Katy. The system also operates the Texas Trauma Institute, three Heart & Vascular Institutes, the Mischer Neuroscience Institute, two lronman Sports Medicine Institutes, numerous cancer centers, 25 imaging centers, 18 surgery centers, 33 sports medicine and rehabilitation centers, 24 diagnostic laboratories, a chemical dependency treatment center, the area's largest home health agency, a retirement community and a nursing home. Memorial Hermann Medical Group is the system's employed physician group. For more information, visit www.memorialhermann.org.

About Aetna

Aetna is one of the nation's leading diversified health care benefits companies, serving approximately 37.3 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services and health information technology services. Our customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, see www.aetna.com.

