Nexant Launches GRID360 Distribution Manager

Nexant, Inc. announced today that it has launched its GRID360™ Distribution Manager—a new, network modeling and simulation software application that enables utilities to build, analyze, simulate, and optimize distribution networks.

The GRID360 Distribution Manager enables utilities to address the challenge of unpredictable power flow in the power grid due to distributed generation, renewable integration, micro-grids, and demand response. The application represents a breakthrough in network modeling and simulation technology to improve network visibility by identifying network topology and SCADA measurement errors using advanced state estimation techniques that deliver the most accurate network model. The application runs on Nexant's advanced GRID360 platform with industry-proven network modeling, generalized state estimation and power flow software, and leveraging open Common Information Model (CIM) standards.

Nexant GRID360 enables power system engineers to build, monitor, analyze, and perform “what if” scenarios in a collaborative environment. It is built with a highly sophisticated N-tier open architecture to easily address security, interoperability, extensibility, and scalability.

“To make the grid ‘smarter' and capable of addressing the need to decarbonize generation sources and enable end-user energy efficiency, utilities will have to improve observability and controllability of their networks, while transforming them into geodesic structures that intersperse a variety of distributed energy resources—some owned and operated by consumers,” according to Zarko Sumic, Vice President and Distinguished Analyst, Gartner, Inc. in his July 2012 report, Hype Cycle for Smart Grid Technologies.

