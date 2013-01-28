Acker Merrall & Condit's 2013 January Hong Kong Auction Achieves Tremendous Result of over HK$52 Million/US$6.78 Million

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Acker Merrall & Condit, the world's leading wine auctioneer and America's oldest fine wine merchant, held its first 2013 Hong Kong sale on 25 and 26 January and achieved an impressive total of HK$52,900,086/US$6.78M that was 96% sold. Two featured collections together generated HK$24.2 Million/US$3.1 Million, representing nearly half of the sale total, while the first direct consignments ever from Domaines Dujac and Roulot set new bars for these Domaines after an absolute frenzy in the salesroom, shattering most high estimates.

John Kapon, CEO of Acker Merrall & Condit Companies, said: “This was as good a start to 2013 as we could have asked for. The salesroom was packed, clients were bidding actively live online, and the absentee bids received before the sale were an all-time high for us here in Hong Kong. The four amazing and extraordinary consignments that were the cornerstones of this sale brought numerous bidders out for the auction, as they appreciated the rare opportunity to see such an extensive selection of gloriously mature fine wines together with unique parcels direct from two of Burgundy's elite producers, Domaine Dujac and Domaine Roulot. The enthusiastic market response reflected the persistent demand for fine and rare wines, and that things are looking up for 2013. We will continue to offer top treasures from the World's finest cellars, combined with great direct consignments from the world's finest Estates in all the best appellations. This should be a great year for the wine market.”

HISTORICAL DIRECT OFFERINGS FROM DOMAINE DUJAC & DOMAINE ROULOT

Historic prices were recorded for the first-ever direct offerings from Domaine Dujac and Domaine Roulot, with many lots doubling and tripling their pre-sale estimates. An astounding 60 new World Records were set for wines from Dujac out of 70 unique lots offered! Handpicked by Jeremy Seysses, co-proprietor of the famous Burgundy Domaine, the collection of Domaine Dujac was of immaculate provenance and in mint condition, all in original wooden or cardboard cases. Among the highlights from the staggering and comprehensive selection of the Dujac portfolio were 6 magnums of 1985 Clos de la Roche (HK$344,400/US$44,154, Lot 222), and a Jeroboam of 1978 Clos de la Roche in owc (HK$177,120/US$22,708, Lot 221). Also of note were 6 bottles of 1978 Echézeaux that realized HK$196,800/US$25,231 (Lot 183), over three times the pre-sale high estimate.

In the direct consignment from Domaine Roulot, records were set as buyers accounted for the top fifteen most valuable lots ever sold in the history of the Domaine. The star lot was a one-of-a-kind Methuselah of 2011 Meursault Clos des Bouchères, one of only two “first growth” monopoles in all of Meursault, which achieved HK$78,720/US$10,092 (Lot 154A), more than three times the estimate. Further highlights included 4 Jeroboams of Perrières from 2007 to 2010, each in owc (HK$137,760/US$17,662, Lot 169), 6 magnums of Perrières from 1976 to 1985 in owc (HK$127,920/US$16,400, Lot 163) and 6 magnums of Charmes from 1976 to 1986 in owc (HK$83,640/US$10,723, Lot 157).

TWO OF THE WORLD'S GREATEST COLLECTIONS

Representing almost half of the lots in this sale, two of the world's greatest collections were prominently represented. One of the featured collections was offered by a noted physician who has accumulated his cellar over the last forty years, acquiring many of his oldest jewels in the 1980s. Twenty-six new World Records were set by this special collection. DRC highlights from this collection included 6 magnums of 1990 DRC Assortment (HK$541,200/US$69,385, Lot 877), 12 bottles of 1999 DRC Assortment in banded owc (HK$344,400/US$44,154, Lot 879), a Jeroboam of 1976 Romanée Conti (HK$196,800/US$25,231, Lot 910) and 4 bottles of the legendary 1978 DRC Montrachet (HK$246,000/US$31,538, Lot 960), two of which were World Records.

Bordeaux jewels with superb provenance were also on offer, and the market responded accordingly setting new World Records for the following legendary wines: a magnum of 1945 Vogue Musigny (HK$295,200/US$37,846, Lot 873), a magnum of 1949 Cheval Blanc (HK$98,400/US$12,615, Lot 730), a magnum of 1953 Margaux (HK$88,560/US$11,354, Lot 787) and a magnum of 1961 Lafleur (HK$157,440/US$20,185, Lot 762), as well as a bottle of 1947 Petrus (HK$98,400/US$12,615, Lot 808) and a bottle of 1961 Latour a Pomerol (HK$93,480/US$11,985, Lot 779).

A 12-bottle case of 1982 Petrus in owc fetched HK$492,000/US$63,077 (Lot 822). Further ancient treasures included 3 bottles of the legendary 1961 Pétrus (HK$295,200/US$37,846, Lot 811) and a very rare Jeroboam of 1961 Latour (HK$270,600/US$34,692, Lot 775).

In the other featured collection, mint original cases of top Bordeaux and vinous treasures were offered. All wines from this collection were in outstanding condition, many of which had not moved since original acquisition. Significant lots included 12 bottles of 2001 Le Pin in owc (HK$221,400/US$28,385, Lot 359), 12 bottles of 2000 Lafite in owc (HK$167,280/US$21,446, Lot 342), 12 bottles of 2000 Lafleur in owc (HK$147,600/US$18,923, Lot 346), 12 bottles of 2000 Mouton in owc (HK$118,080/US$15,138, Lot 399) and 6 magnums of 2004 Petrus (HK$147,600/US$18,923, Lot 410).

Acker will be holding its next New York auction on 23 February at Marea, and the first Hong Kong auction in the Year of the Snake on 22-23 March. Acker has begun to accept consignments for its May HK auction (and last of the Spring season), which has a deadline of April 1st to receive goods.

