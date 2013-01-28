Research and Markets: Global Seal and Gasket Market 2011-2015 - Increasing Price of Raw Materials Proving to be a Major Challenge

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Seal and Gasket Market 2011-2015" report to their offering.

TechNavio launched its report, Global Seal and Gasket Market 2011-2015, based on an in-depth analysis covering the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions. The report aims to aid decision makers' understanding of the significant trends impacting this market.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from TechNavio's Engineering team said: ''The increasing adoption of on-board condition monitoring with advanced support systems is one of the emerging trends in the Global Seal and Gasket market. On-board condition monitoring helps mitigate the risk of unexpected seal failure, and thus reduces the expense of unwanted maintenance of the equipment and production loss. Condition monitoring with advanced support systems closely focuses on the engineering equipment's performance and sends an alarm to the operator, signaling low performance, before the complete breakdown of the equipment.''

According to the report, across the globe, the need to enhance engineering equipment's performance is one of the major drivers in the Global Seal and Gasket market. End-users across various industries are focusing to improve the overall performance of engineering equipment to minimize operational and maintenance overheads. Seals and gaskets help end-users reduce the downtime of the equipment. They protect the equipment by providing a perfect fit to two mating surfaces and protecting foreign particles, for instance dust, from entering the equipment.

Further, the report reveals that the increasing price of raw materials is one of the major challenges confronting the Global Seal and Gasket market.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Introduction

03. Market Coverage

04. Market Landscape

05. Geographical Segmentation

06. Key Leading Countries

07. Vendor Landscape

08. Buying Criteria

09. Market Growth Drivers

10. Drivers and their Impact

11. Market Challenges

12. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Key Vendor Analysis

15. Other Reports in this Series

Companies Mentioned

- Dana Corp.

- Flowserve Corp.

- Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB

- Timken Co.

- Federal Mogul Corp.

- Henniges Automotive Sealing Systems

- ElringKlinger AG

- Blue Diamond Technologies Ltd.

- Hutchinson SA

- Parker Hannifin Corp.

- SIEM Supranite SA

- John Crane Ltd.

