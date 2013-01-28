AMCOMP's Workers Compensation Professional(WCP) Quickly Becoming the Designation of Choice

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The AMCOMP certified Workers Compensation Professional (WCP) designation program has increased dramatically over the past year, and has now become the designation to attain for those in the field of workers compensation and employers liability.

This past December, AMCOMP had its second graduating class at St. John's University for those who completed their 12-week WCP studies. According to Donald T. DeCarlo, Founder and Chair of AMCOMP, “It is very rewarding to know that AMCOMP is making a difference with the education we are providing in the field of workers compensation and employers liability. Feedback from the students was overwhelming and indications show that a more rounded knowledge base of the system does make a difference in the day-to-day activities of those in the industry. Congratulations to those who have successfully completed the class!”

Mr. DeCarlo also stated “We are also happy to announce that the University of Maine will begin their first WCP course this month and more than 20 students are enrolled.”

Mr. DeCarlo cited Workforce Safety & Insurance in Bismarck, ND who has enrolled 14 of their employees in the program, and have put together a study group so that their employees can take the course together. “This approach allows interaction among the employees and affords them the opportunity to discuss any specific issues addressed in the course materials that pertain to their particular company. Not only is this approach educational, but it limits the amount of time employees are out of the office, and their enhanced knowledge base definitely affects their bottom line.”

Warren Heck, Chairman and CEO of GNY Insurance Companies and an AMCOMP Board of Director, notes that ““Developing and enhancing your knowledge, skills and understanding of property & casualty insurance is the key to a successful future in the insurance industry. That is what I did early in my career and it helped me move through the ranks in underwriting and become the Chief Underwriting Officer of my Company. I have vigorously promoted continuing education since for underwriters that reported to me, and that resulted in a successful underwriting operation over the years staffed with underwriters that had the knowledge and skills to excel.

“Many of our underwriters wanted to self-study, and our underwriting managers felt that we should supplement this with an organized group study during the work day led by one of our experienced workers compensation underwriting managers as this would provide the discipline that was needed to complete the program. All of the people in the group study program earned their WCP designation.”

Many individuals have made the choice to enhance their education by enrolling in AMCOMP'S home study program, including individuals from the WCIRB of CA, Cincinnati Insurance Companies, Wisconsin Compensation Rating Bureau, Catlin, Magna Care, Wright Insurance Group, Towers Watson, Paradigm Management Company, RTW, NJCRIB, HEMIC, NCCI, and others.

Mr. DeCarlo concludes that “AMCOMP'S WCP has become the designation of choice and invites individuals and employers to take the initiative to enroll in the program.”

Celebrating its 15th Anniversary, AMCOMP is a not-for-profit Corporation dedicated to professional excellence in the field of workers compensation and was established due to the lack of a professional society that recognized or certified the highly specialized field of workers compensation. For additional information on the WCP educational program, AMCOMP membership, or to register to attend AMCOMP's Annual Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada (March 21-22, 2013) please contact Maria Sclafani, Executive Director at (718) 892-0228.