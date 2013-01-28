Research and Markets: Cell Culture Life Science Dashboard (North America/Europe)

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/md9zqr/cell_culture_life) has announced the addition of the "Cell Culture Life Science Dashboard Series 4 (North America/Europe)" report to their offering.

The growth and propagation of mammalian cells in culture is a routine but critical precursor to the investigation of such fundamental cellular processes as gene expression and protein function and to the development of therapeutics. Cell culture products are widely used not only by scientists working with traditional cell lines but also by researchers engaged in experiments with such emerging model systems as stem cells and engineered cell lines.

This Cell Culture Dashboard was developed based upon the aggregated responses to a 21-question survey completed by 487 scientists actively engaged in mammalian cell culture predominantly located in North America and Europe. This Dashboard reveals key market indicators for the research market for cell culture products as a whole as well as for the following product segments:

- Basal media

- Fetal bovine serum

- Animal sera

- Balanced salt solutions

- Serum free media

- Dry powdered media

- Growth and attachment factors

- Stem cell culture reagents

Percepta's 2012 Cell Culture Dashboard, the fourth in a series of reports, examines the characteristics and dynamics of the market for cell culture products. This 2012 Dashboard provides a snapshot of the current market landscape that has been compared with data from the 2010 and 2008 Cell Culture Dashboards, providing an ongoing story of how the market is adapting to new products, new competitors, new cell culture methods, and new sales and marketing strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Findings and Implications

Cell Culture Dashboard

Cell Culture Market Opportunity Matrix

Survey Methodology

Survey Invitation Text

Respondent Demographics

Frequency of Performance of Life Science Techniques

Frequency of Cell Culture Product Use

Throughput/Usage Rates and Market Growth Rates

Respondents' Stated Price per Liter for Cell Culture Products

Total Market Size and Total Market Growth Rate

Market Share Data (Share of Mention) for Basal Media

Market Share Data (Share of Mention) for Fetal Bovine Serum

Market Share Data (Share of Mention) for Other Animal Sera

Market Share Data (Share of Mention) for Balanced Salt Solutions

Market Share Data (Share of Mention) for Serum Free Media

Market Share Data (Share of Mention) for Dry Powdered Media

Market Share Data (Share of Mention) for Growth and Attachment Factors

Market Share Data (Share of Mention) for Stem Cell Culture Reagents

Customer Satisfaction And Interest In Switching Suppliers

Product Features That Influence Purchasing Decisions

Primary and Secondary Downstream Applications

Desired Changes to Cell Culture Products

Survey Questionnaire

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/md9zqr/cell_culture_life