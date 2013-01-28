CFTC Commissioner Scott O'Malia and Marathon Asset Management CEO Bruce Richards Set to Speak at TabbFORUM's Fixed Income 2013 Conference

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

With registration fast approaching a standing-room only audience response as it did in January 2012, the TabbFORUM conference, “Fixed Income 2013: Liquidity, Products, Platforms,” being held January 30 in midtown Manhattan at The TimesCenter on 41st Street, features CFTC Commissioner Scott O'Malia as the keynote speaker and Bruce Richards, co-founder and CEO, Marathon Asset Management, in a rare public interview.

“Faced with new products, liquidity providers, business models and platforms, the fixed-income universe is changing as banks are de-leveraging and the buy side exercises more control in how they source liquidity,” says Will Rhode, a TABB Group principal and director of fixed income research, instrumental in developing the conference.

According to Jennifer Iannucci, TABB's head of marketing and events, 17 panelists and moderators will speak directly and openly to changes effecting the fixed-income cash and derivative markets as the industry continues to adjust and innovate in response to regulation and a long-term, low-interest rate environment under quantitative easing.

The program includes:

Panel 1, Liquidity in Derivatives: Why SEFs are different from other markets and how technology will help attract liquidity. Panelists:

- Robert P. Burke, Managing Director, Head of Global OTC Clearing, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

- Ron Levi, Chief Operating Officer, GFI Group

- Joe Stewart, Managing Director, Head of Cross Asset & Hedge Fund Sales, Americas, UBS Investment Group

- George Harrington, CFA, Global Head of Fixed Income, Bloomberg

- Mike O'Brien, CFA, Vice President, Director of Global Trading, Eaton Vance

Moderator, Adam Sussman, Partner, Director of Research, TABB Group

One-to-One Conversation with Bruce Richards

Bruce Richards, Co-founder, CEO, Marathon Asset Management interviewed by Lee Olesky, CEO, Tradeweb

Panel 2, Liquidity in Cash: Basel III/QE is forcing banks out of the principal business. How will buy-side firms source liquidity in the secondary markets when the primary party ends, and how will they manage risk when interest rate volatility returns? Panelists:

- Jack Hattem, Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, BlackRock

- Dwayne Middleton, CFA, Executive Director, Head of US Fixed Income Trading, Morgan Stanley Investment Management

- Rick McVey, CEO, MarketAxess

- Robert G. Smith III, President & Chief Investment Officer, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.

- Dan White, Founder, Chairman & Chief Architect, InterDealer Information Systems

Moderator, Will Rhode, Principal, Director of Fixed Income, TABB Group

Panel 3, Product Innovation: The futurization of swaps, the prospect for fixed income ETFs as an alternative to CDSs and other innovative trends likely to arise as a result of evolving regulation. Panelists:

- Peter Barsoom, COO, ICE

- Isaac Chang, Global Head of Fixed Income, GETCO

- Nathan Ondyak, US Head of Product, SwapClear, LCH.Clearnet

- Sam Priyadarshi, Head, Fixed Income Derivatives, Vanguard

- Sean Tully, Managing Director - Interest Rate Products, CME Group

Moderator, Henry Chien, Research Analyst, TABB Group

Keynote Address: Scott O'Malia, CFTC Commissioner

