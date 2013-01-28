SymphonyIRI's Larry Levin to Reveal the Impact of New Product Launches on Today's CPG Landscape at 2013 Convenience Retailing University

SymphonyIRI Group:
Larry Levin, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Consumer Insights, SymphonyIRI Group, Inc.
“Making Stars Shine Bright in C-Stores: The Channel's Importance in New Product Launches,” presented by Larry Levin, will highlight the important role new product launches assume in the long-term success of CPG manufacturers and retailers. Levin will discuss the convenience channel's significant involvement as a catalyst for new product trial and repeat and provide examples of new products that have been successful at driving sales through the channel. Additionally, Levin will offer the audience a preview of products to be highlighted in SymphonyIRI's upcoming 2013 New Product Pacesetters report.
|Convenience store sales contribute to approximately two-thirds of the new product launch dollars, delivering more than $2.5 billion in new product launches during the past three years. Furthermore, 20 new products achieved SymphonyIRI New Product Pacesetter status through sales in the convenience channel last year.
|With consumer expectations evolving each year, manufacturers require new products to continuously generate incremental revenue, increase market share and appeal to shoppers varying appetites. Despite the need for innovative products, the majority of new product launches fail to reach more than $7.5 million in sales during their first year. Attendees will learn how the convenience channel plays a vital part of the launch process, particularly in bolstering the success of new product adoption across many categories.
Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013, 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. MST
|The Convenience Retailing University powered by CSP
|Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa
|Glendale, AZ
