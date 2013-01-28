SymphonyIRI's Larry Levin to Reveal the Impact of New Product Launches on Today's CPG Landscape at 2013 Convenience Retailing University

WHAT:

“Making Stars Shine Bright in C-Stores: The Channel's Importance in New Product Launches,” presented by Larry Levin, will highlight the important role new product launches assume in the long-term success of CPG manufacturers and retailers. Levin will discuss the convenience channel's significant involvement as a catalyst for new product trial and repeat and provide examples of new products that have been successful at driving sales through the channel. Additionally, Levin will offer the audience a preview of products to be highlighted in SymphonyIRI's upcoming 2013 New Product Pacesetters report.