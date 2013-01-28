Research and Markets: Service Delivery Platforms: The Worldwide Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market to Grow At A CAGR Of 9.1% to Reach USD5.9 Billion In 2016

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The worldwide service delivery platform (SDP) market was worth USD3.8 billion in 2011, and will grow at a CAGR of 9.1% to reach USD5.9 billion in 2016.

The market dynamics have altered somewhat as a result of the changes we have made to our segmentation of the SDP market, but growth in subscriber numbers and the need to enable new revenue streams continue to be the key underlying drivers. Cost reduction became a more-significant driver because of the direct cost savings that policy management brings to communications service providers (CSPs).

The increasing success of the Apple, Google and other over-the-top (OTT) players will dampen the growth rates in the SDP market - particularly in the mobile content management and delivery sub-segment.

This Report provides:

- a five-year forecast of spending in the SDP market, split into:

four sub-segments: telecoms application servers; mobile content management and delivery; policy management; and subscriber data management

four telecoms service sectors: mobile, PSTN, business and residential broadband

four geographical regions: Asia-Pacific; Central and Latin America; North America; and Western Europe.

- an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change over time

- analysis of the regional dynamics that may influence the market

- insight into the technologies and services that are influencing the market

- recommendations for CSPs and vendors.

This report is a companion to the previously published Service delivery platforms: worldwide market shares 2011, which details the business conditions in this market, as well as the market shares, offerings and strategies of the major software providers.

