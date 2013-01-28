Blackspark Corporation Simplifies Business Traveler Tracking and Oversight

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Blackspark Corporation today announced that its borderFile software now supports TripIt, the leading mobile trip organizer from Concur CNQR. The advance enables rapid deployment of borderFile and automatic compatibility with employee travel data from thousands of travel vendors.

Blackspark's borderFile software helps enterprise customers to identify and track the cross-border business travel of their employees, thereby enabling global mobility oversight in the areas of payroll, employee income tax and corporate income tax. TripIt organizes travel plans into an itinerary that has all of a traveler's trip details in one place and is currently compatible with thousands of booking sites, including travel agencies, airlines and online travel sites.

“Integrating with The Concur T&E Cloud via the TripIt API is a natural extension of borderFile's existing capabilities,” said Blackspark Co-Founder Ramon Tavares. “Employee travel data is often fragmented within the enterprise, as many organizations use multiple travel management companies, each with varying abilities to share trip records. Leveraging TripIt allows the various travel data sources to be standardized, no matter where the original booking takes place, so that borderFile can aggregate the trip data across the enterprise and provide a complete picture of exposure.”

The solution also significantly reduces the time required to implement borderFile. “We've taken advantage of TripIt's existing and widespread compatibility with travel management companies and booking sites,” added Tavares. “There is no custom integration required to get the employee trip data from a customer's travel vendors. If the vendor is compatible with TripIt, then they are supported by borderFile, too, out of the box. Of course, this also means that if you add or change to another TripIt-supported vendor in the future, they'll also work with borderFile, automatically.”

In addition, the TripIt integration provides global mobility managers with the ability to see employee travel data as soon as trips are booked. This timeliness enhances borderFile's reports and dashboards, enabling the customer to assess whether any cross-border exposure issues need to be addressed proactively.

Highlights of the borderFile and TripIt integration include:

Rapid deployment of borderFile and automatic compatibility with thousands of travel vendors

Tracking of both in-policy booking and open-booking travel by employees

Non-invasive, traveler-friendly rollout

Timely processing of booked trip data for up-to-date reports and dashboards

Inherent support for future changes to travel infrastructure (i.e. adding or switching travel management companies)

Blackspark will host a webinar on February 21, 2013 to demonstrate the borderFile and Tripit integration. Registration is available at https://www3.gotomeeting.com/register/741541478. To arrange a private demonstration, interested parties may contact Blackspark directly.

About Blackspark Corporation

Blackspark Corporation provides innovative solutions to the technology gap that exists within the global mobility ecosystem. Our borderFile software, part of our Global Mobility Cloud vision, replaces cumbersome and outdated tools with an efficient, flexible solution that leverages the power of the Internet and on-demand computing. In so doing, borderFile enables a smarter, more effective way for customers and their global mobility service providers to collaborate and drive business forward. Learn more at www.blacksparkcorp.com.