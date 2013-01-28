Research and Markets: Offshore Rig Construction Market to 2016 and Current Rig Deployment Scenario

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/996ltk/offshore_rig) has announced the addition of the "Offshore Rig Construction Market to 2016 and Current Rig Deployment Scenario - Rig Designs Promoting Better Safety Conformation and Increased Operational Capabilities being Key to Newbuild Orders" report to their offering.

GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, Offshore Rig Construction Market to 2016 and Current Rig Deployment Scenario - Rig Designs Promoting Better Safety Conformation and Increased Operational Capabilities being Key to Newbuild Orders. The study, which is an offering from the company's Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the offshore rig construction market worldwide and highlights the various concerns, shifting trends and major happenings in regions worldwide.

The study, which is an offering from the company's Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the global offshore rig construction market and highlights various concerns, key trends and challenges, along with major companies in the industry. The report provides forecasts for the offshore rig construction industry to 2016. It also provides segmental forecasts of the offshore rig construction market worldwide by rig type, and provides comprehensive data on current offshore rigs deployed globally, by rig type.

The report also provides in-depth information on new build rig orders by major offshore drilling contractors, by country of rig manufacturing shipyard, and expected new builds and their expected deployment time.

Scope

- Overview and analysis of the global offshore rig construction market to 2016

- Analysis of the historical trends and forecasts to 2016

- Segmental forecasts of offshore rig construction expenditure, by rig type

- Country-specific data with regard to new builds

- Comprehensive data of currently deployed offshore rigs, by rig type

- Analysis of the opportunities and challenges in the global offshore rig construction industry

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2 Offshore Rig Construction Market to 2016 and Current Rig Deployment Scenario - Introduction

3 Offshore Rig Construction Market - Overview

4 Offshore Rig Construction Market to 2016 and Current Rig Deployment Scenario - Market Segmentation

5 Key Trends and Challenges - Offshore Rig Construction Industry

6 Offshore Rig Construction Industry Forecasts to 2016 and Statistics of In-service Offshore Fleet

7 Appendix

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/996ltk/offshore_rig