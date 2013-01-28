Research and Markets: Cape Coral, FL Healthcare Market Overview

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x8slhg/cape_coral_fl) has announced the addition of Decision Resources, Inc's new report "Cape Coral, FL Healthcare Market Overview" to their offering.

The area's dominant health system, Lee Memorial Health System, is fortifying its presence in southwest Florida, with plans to construct a $250 million freestanding patient tower for its pediatric hospital, the only such facility between Tampa and Miami. Rumors are swirling about the health system acquiring Lehigh Regional Medical Center, the only hospital in the county that it doesn't own. The moves should allow LMHS to get even tougher in its contract negotiations with health plans. The planned expansion of managed Medicaid in Florida, along with federal efforts to increase Medicaid eligibility and enforce the individual mandate, should provide an influx of membership to area health plans. Accountable care organizations remain on the distant horizon, with much of the patient base being snowbirds coming from up north in winter

Key Topics Covered:

CAPE CORAL MARKET OVERVIEW

3 Updates: Key Market Events

4 Executive Summary

5 Cape Coral Market

9 Health Systems & Hospitals

19 Physicians

25 Health Plans

35 Medicaid/Medicare/Uninsured

38 Pharmacy

40 Legislation

41 Employers

44 Demographics & Statistics

45 HealthLeaders-InterStudy

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x8slhg/cape_coral_fl

Source: Decision Resources, Inc