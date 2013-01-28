TVA to Discuss First Quarter 2013 Financial Results

The session will be conducted simultaneously as a webcast via TVA's site at http://www.tva.com/finance and as a dial-in teleconference. Participants will be able to hear the discussion and see slides via the webcast, but will need phone access to ask questions.

Pre-registration through the website is encouraged. Once registered, participants will be e-mailed a dial-in number for the call. Those unable to pre-register may access the call toll free at 877-270-2148 in the United States, or 412-902-6510 outside the United States and ask for the “TVA Conference Call.”