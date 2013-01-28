TVA to Discuss First Quarter 2013 Financial Results

Tennessee Valley Authority:
|WHAT:
|The Tennessee Valley Authority will host a first quarter 2013 financial and operations conference call for the investment community and media.
|
WHO:
|President and CEO Bill Johnson
|Chief Financial Officer John Thomas
|WHEN:
|9:30 a.m. EST, Tuesday, Feb. 5
|WHERE:
|
The session will be conducted simultaneously as a webcast via TVA's site at http://www.tva.com/finance and as a dial-in teleconference. Participants will be able to hear the discussion and see slides via the webcast, but will need phone access to ask questions.
Pre-registration through the website is encouraged. Once registered, participants will be e-mailed a dial-in number for the call. Those unable to pre-register may access the call toll free at 877-270-2148 in the United States, or 412-902-6510 outside the United States and ask for the “TVA Conference Call.”
|
ADDITIONAL
|
A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the call ends until 5 p.m. EST on Feb. 12, by calling toll free 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 outside the United States. The conference number is 10023947.
A webcast replay and transcript will also be available for one year on TVA's website at http://www.tva.com/finance.
Tennessee Valley Authority
Investor Relations:
Ann Storberg, 865-632-4425 or 888-882-4975
http://www.tva.com/finance
or
Media Contact:
Gail Rymer, 865-632-2911
or
TVA Media Relations, 865-632-6000
www.tva.com/news
