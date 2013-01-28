Datacard Group and U.S. Bank to Speak at Smart Card Alliance's 2013 Payments Summit

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Datacard Group, the world leader in secure ID and card personalization solutions, together with U.S. Bank, announced today that they will be presenting at the Smart Card Alliance's 2013 Payments Summit taking place February 5-7, 2013 in Salt Lake City. In its 6th year, the summit focuses on smart and secure payment technology, implementation and markets.

As part of the Mobile Payments Track on February 6, 2013, Todder Moning, senior vice president and payments innovation director at U.S. Bank; and Alyssa Arredondo, senior marketing manager for Datacard Group, will be present U.S. Bank's card program with NFC mobile payment technology. Specifically, they will discuss their newly announced contactless mobile payment beta called U.S. Bank Go Mobile Payment Service.

“We are very excited to discuss this innovative new service that U.S. Bank is offering its customers,” said Arredondo. “With mobile payment adoption on the global forefront, it's important for financial institutions to start learning about and understanding how they can complement their programs with this technology. U.S. Bank will be giving an overview of its pilot program, additional mobile applications it offers today, and lessons learned by implementing this program.”

