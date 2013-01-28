The Rockledge Group Joins Placemark Investments' UMA Marketplace® Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Rockledge Group, an investment management firm specializing in Alternative Strategies and Sector Investing, today announced that its L2 Sector Rotation Strategy is now available to financial advisors on major RIA custodial platforms through the Placemark UMA Marketplace® Platform.

“Placemark is well known in the financial industry for the flexibility of its UMA offering, most especially the ability for financial advisors nationwide to easily customize solutions using any of the thousands of investment products available on the UMA platform,” said Alex Gurvich, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of The Rockledge Group. “We're delighted to have our L2 Sector Rotation Strategy part of the Placemark family of offerings.”

Lee Chertavian, Placemark's Chairman and CEO, stated, “Placemark strives to partner with managers who offer more than just performance, Rockledge Group is such a firm, and we are excited about their choice to join UMA Marketplace®.”

The Rockledge Group is an investment management firm specializing in sector investing using a proprietary quantitative approach called, “Sector Scoring and Allocation Methodology (SectorSAM).” Founded in 2004, Rockledge has demonstrated the ability to obtain superior risk-adjusted returns by successfully forecasting the relative strength of sectors within the S&P 500 index. The L2 strategy was created in 2004 and is a long-only portfolio that aims to invest in undervalued sectors.

"Despite spikes in volatility and uncertainty due to recent political events, we believe the business environment is improving, which creates an environment that is ideally suited for a strategy like L2 to outperform the major equity indices," added Gurvich.

Rockledge manages a series of other products utilizing their SectorSAM approach, including: SectorAlpha, a long/short sector portfolio; Absolute SectorAlpha, which is tailored for separately managed accounts; and the AdvisorShares Rockledge SectorSAM ETF Fund SSAM, an actively managed long/short ETF.

