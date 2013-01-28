Research and Markets: Global RF Transceiver Market for Mobile Devices 2012-2016 with ST-Ericsson NV, Renesas Electronics Corp. and Fujitsu Microelectronics Ltd. Dominating

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/426bpz/global_rf) has announced the addition of the "Global RF Transceiver Market for Mobile Devices 2012-2016" report to their offering.

TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global RF Transceiver market for Mobile Devices to grow at a CAGR of 5.83 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing use of high processing mobile devices. The Global RF Transceiver market for Mobile Devices has also been witnessing the transition to LTE standards. However, the increasing pricing pressure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

The key vendors dominating the global RF Transceiver market for Mobile Devices market space are Intel Corp. (Infineon), MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Inc., and RF Micro Devices Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Skyworks Solutions Inc., ST-Ericsson NV, TriQuint Semiconductor Inc., Broadcom Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Fujitsu Microelectronics Ltd., Spreadtrum Communications Inc., and Nvidia Corp.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from TechNavio's Telecom team said: ''The long term evolution (LTE) standard has evolved in recent years and is likely to show a very promising growth rate in future. Several technological trials are in process across the globe for the development and deployment of LTE infrastructure. LTE has also received support from the digital dividend initiative, due to which UHF frequency bands (700MHz and 800MHz) were made possible for use. This was an important development for LTE as the operational cost at these bands is much lower than at 2.6GHz. These bands also offer better propagation of signals with less attenuation in buildings. It is expected that adoption of LTE capable smartphones and tablets will show a high growth rate over the next three to four years.''

According to the report, across the globe, there has been rapid growth in the use of smartphones and tablets in the past few years. The increased use of these devices not only directly increases the demand for more advanced baseband and RF semiconductor components, it also drives the demand for other network equipment that is necessary for a strong network across enterprises. Moreover, devices such as the iPad, which do not have an Ethernet connection plug, assume wireless connectivity everywhere.

