The Law Firm of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Launches an Investigation into Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of Directors of AmerisourceBergen Corporation in Connection with Executive Compensation

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC, and its Board of Directors, in connection with the compensation provided to certain of its executive officers.

To get more information, click here: http://zlk.9nl.com/amerisourcebergen-abc/. There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you own common stock in AmerisourceBergen Corporation and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Eduard Korsinsky, Esq. either via email at ek@zlk.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972, or visit http://zlk.9nl.com/amerisourcebergen-abc/.

