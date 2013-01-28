BVR Publishes First Comprehensive Body of Knowledge on Compensation Valuation in the Healthcare Industry

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Business Valuation Resources (BVR) is pleased to announce the release of the BVR/AHLA Guide to Healthcare Industry Compensation and Valuation, the first comprehensive body of knowledge for the emerging appraisal discipline of compensation valuation (CV) in the healthcare industry.

Edited by thought-leaders Timothy Smith, CPA/ABV and Mark Dietrich, CPA/ABV, the BVR/AHLA Guide to Healthcare Industry Compensation and Valuation is a must-have resource for appraisers, consultants, attorneys, and industry participants who deal with physician compensation arrangements. It is organized into five important sections:

1. Introduction to healthcare compensation and valuation

2. Regulatory matters in compensation valuation

3. Topics in the economics and analysis of physician services

4. Appraising compensation arrangements

5. Advanced issues and specialized topics in healthcare compensation valuation

“With its robust 42 chapters and practice aides that present a systematic treatment of both the theory and practice of compensation valuation, this Guide is sure to become the industry's 'go-to' source,” said Sarah Andersen, Publisher at BVR. “Any professional working in the emerging field of compensation valuation in healthcare should add this reference to their library.”

Guide highlights include:

An introduction to CV with chapters on the unique aspects of the discipline, adoption of standard definitions of fair market value (FMV), and the approaches to value, methodology, and the content elements of CV reports

Reasonable compensation for tax purposes

Regulatory matters affecting CV practice

Specialized topics in the economics and analysis of physician services

Comprehensive overview that addresses the appraisal of major types of compensation arrangements

Advanced issues and specialized topics with three separate chapters on compensation per wRVU

A guide to navigating the chapters for different reading groups including appraisers, attorneys, analysts, and healthcare administrators.

