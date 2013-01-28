Research and Markets: The Middle East Arabic Organizations 2013

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Middle East Arabic Organizations 2013" directory to their offering.

The Directory of Middle East Arabic Organizations is the most up-to-date and comprehensive reference to thousands of organizations throughout the Middle East.

The Directory of Middle East Arabic Organizations provides details on:

- Trade, Business, and Commercial Organizations

- Environment and Agricultural Organizations

- Legal, Government, Public Administration, and Military Organizations

- Engineering, Technological, and Social Science Organizations

- Education Organizations

- Cultural Organizations

- Social Welfare Organizations

- Health & Medical Organizations

- Public Affairs Organizations

- Religious Organizations

- Athletic and Sports Organizations

All types of organization are included: from the strictly organized to informal networks, from professional associations to recreational societies!

Entries provide the names of directors, executive officers or other personal contacts; telephone, fax, telex, email, websites and bulletin boards; the group's history, governance, staff, membership, budget and affiliations; the goals and activities of the organization, education, lobbying and other important activities; and publication and convention information.

Descriptions are based on profiles supplied by the organizations themselves and supplemented by information from official documents and journals, thus ensuring the reliability of the details.

Countries covered in the directory are:

- Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan,

- Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine,

- Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, The United Arab Emirates and Yemen

The Directory of Middle East Arabic Organizations will be of special interest to public and academic libraries, international organisations, embassies, businesses, the media, scientific and professional bodies and anyone with an interest in the Middle East.

It is an indispensable resource for all Middle East researchers and is a vital acquisition for anyone needing further details on the region, or for those needing a reliable source of organizational contacts.

Countries Covered

