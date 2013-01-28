ñol

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Launches An Investigation Against Sirona Dental Systems Inc. (SIRO) For Potential Violations Of State Laws By Its Directors

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 11:05 AM | 2 min read
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities firm headquartered in New York City, is investigating the Board of Directors of Sirona Dental Systems Inc. (“Sirona Dental” or the “Company”) SIRO for potential breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders' approval for an advisory vote on compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

Specifically, in the Proxy Statement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 22, 2013, the Board of Directors recommends that Sirona Dental's shareholders approve an advisory vote on compensation for the Company's executive officers as disclosed in the Proxy Statement.

Request more information now by clicking here: www.faruqilaw.com/SIRO. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is a national law firm which represents investors and individuals in class action litigation. The firm is focused on providing exemplary legal services in complex litigation in the areas of securities, shareholder, antitrust and consumer litigation, throughout all phases of litigation. The firm has an experienced trial team which has achieved significant victories on behalf of the firm's clients.

If you own common stock in Sirona Dental and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at www.faruqilaw.com/SIRO or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@faruqilaw.com or by telephone at (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330.

Contact:

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP
369 Lexington Avenue, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
jmonteverde@faruqilaw.com
Toll Free: (877) 247-4292
Phone: (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2013 Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We are happy to discuss your particular case.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
(877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330
jmonteverde@faruqilaw.com

