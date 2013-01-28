SPEED™ Expands iPowow Second-Screen Platform with First-Ever, In-Event Live Voting

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

As part of its expanding relationship with FOX Sports Media Group, iPowow, the Participation TV specialists, now offers SPEED viewers in-race LIVE voting as part of network coverage of the 2013 Monster Energy Supercross season -- the first “in-event” television platform of its kind.

SPEED is teaming with interactive TV specialists iPowow to offer viewers live, in-race voting during broadcasts of the Monster Energy Supercross series. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with iPowow and experiment with their real-time voting platform in our live race broadcasts.” said Kevin Annison, SPEED VP of Digital & Interactive Media. “The SPEED Live Vote has generated some great viewer engagement metrics and helped bolster our digital and social initiatives. iPowow's second-screen platform gives our producers an new tool to create compelling segments and interact with the audience. The Live Votes generate interesting real-time talking points that take the on-air conversation in new directions. Our talent and viewers are having fun with it and it helps SPEED build deeper connections between our shows and our viewers.”

The SPEED-iPowow partnership began in 2012, as live voting was first used as part of the network's popular live NASCAR pre-race show, NASCAR RaceDay. During the 10-race Chase for the NASCAR Sprint Cup, race fans voted more than 2,000,000 times, with viewers spending an average of 73 minutes on the “Live Vote” platform during the 10 programs.

"We are proud to launch our 'in-event live voting' with SPEED,” said Gavin Douglas, Chief Creative Officer at iPowow. “The network recognizes the importance of engaging viewers in a compelling story on the second screen, without taking their attention away from the action on the first screen."

“iPowow was built as a platform to give producers the power to enhance their live shows,” Douglas added. “As multi-platform programming continues to evolve, engaging fans and building new ways to bring the TV and Internet advertising industries together is essential.”

The next Monster Energy Supercross race on SPEED is Anaheim III, scheduled to air live on Feb. 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET. For a look at the complete racing schedule on SPEED, please visit http://moto-racing.speedtv.com/ama-supercross-motocross/schedule/.

In addition to NASCAR and Supercross programming, iPowow also activated its live voting platform during SPEED coverage of the 2013 Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction from Scottsdale, Ariz., for the first time, drawing participation from more than 70,000 viewers during the multi-day broadcast.

About SPEED™

SPEED, anchored by its popular and wide-ranging coverage of NASCAR, is the nation's first and only cable television network dedicated to automotive and motorcycle racing, performance and lifestyle. Now available in nearly 86 million homes in North America, SPEED, a member of the FOX Sports Media Group, is among the industry leaders in interactive TV, video on demand, mobile initiatives and broadband services, including SPEED2, a groundbreaking new broadband network featuring live, streaming and on-demand events complementing offerings of the linear network. For more information, please visit SPEED.com, the online motor sports authority and follow us on Twitter: @SPEED.

About FOX Sports Media Group

FOX Sports Media Group (FSMG) is the umbrella entity representing News Corporation's wide array of multi-platform US-based sports assets. Built with brands capable of reaching more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend, FSMG includes ownership and interests in linear television networks, digital and mobile programming, broadband platforms, multiple web sites, joint-venture businesses and several licensing partnerships. FSMG includes FOX Sports, the sports television arm of the FOX Broadcasting Company; Fox's 20 regional sports networks, their affiliated regional web sites and FSN national programming; SPEED and SPEED2; FOX Soccer, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Soccer 2Go; FUEL TV; FOX Deportes and FOX College Sports. In addition, FSMG also encompasses FOX Sports Interactive Media, which includes FOXSports.com on MSN, Whatifsports.com Scout.com and Yardbarker.com. Also included in the Group are Fox's interests in joint-venture businesses Big Ten Network, BTN 2Go and STATS, LLC, as well as licensing agreements that establish the FOX Sports Radio Network and FOX Sports Skybox restaurants.

About iPowow:

iPowow is an interactive media company based in Los Angeles, on the leading edge of the global shift towards Participation TV and Second Screen content. iPowow gives Broadcasters, TV producers and Advertisers the power to create a new breed of Participation TV with compelling engagement for the viewer. Best of all, it generates significant revenue streams for TV shows from on-screen advertising and Second Screen sponsorship. For more information on how Participation TV is changing the way we watch and engage with television please contact: gdouglas@ipowow.com.

--www.SPEED.com--

Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: http://www.businesswire.com/multimedia/home/20130128005932/en/