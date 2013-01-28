Molina Healthcare Names New President for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH recently announced that Chad Westover has been named president of its subsidiary, Molina Healthcare of Utah. Former president of Molina Healthcare of Utah, Paul Muench, was recently promoted to corporate vice president of claims for Molina Healthcare.

"Chad's proven track record in managed care and experience with Medicaid programs in Utah prepares him well for the opportunities ahead," said Glen Bogner, regional vice president for Molina Healthcare. "We are excited to have him on our team and look forward to his contributions in growing our Utah health plan."

As the new president, Westover is responsible for the health plan operations in Utah, as well as the implementation and execution of various strategic initiatives. He is also responsible for the plan's financial efficiency, regulatory compliance and NCQA excellence. He previously held executive-level positions for nearly a decade at Anthem/WellPoint, most recently as vice president of state-sponsored business. Westover was also Utah's first director of the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and was responsible for health insurance access initiatives for the Utah Department of Health. In addition, Westover was the founder and chair of the National Alliance for State CHIP Directors. Westover received his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Public Administration degrees from Brigham Young University.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH, a FORTUNE 500 company, provides quality and cost-effective Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. Our licensed health plans in California, Florida, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin currently serve approximately 1.8 million members, and our subsidiary, Molina Medicaid Solutions, provides business processing and information technology administrative services to Medicaid agencies in Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, New Jersey, and West Virginia, and drug rebate administration services in Florida. More information about Molina Healthcare is available at www.molinahealthcare.com.