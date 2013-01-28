MEGA Webinar to Explore the Value in GRC and Enterprise Architecture Connections

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

MEGA, which provides a united solution for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) and enterprise architecture (EA), will host a Webinar on January 31, 2013, where David C. Baker, principal at PwC, and Colin Tong, manager at PwC, will speak about the links between EA and GRC and how companies can use both together to help establish safe, profitable, and stable enterprise operations.

“EA and GRC share common goals and aid business leaders in achieving strategic objectives. When properly executed together, these disciplines can increase an organization's ability to measurably create, grow, and safeguard shareholder value,” Baker noted.

In the Webinar, “Separated at Birth: EA and GRC”, Baker and Tong will focus on how companies can apply EA techniques to help reduce the complexity often associated with risk management and compliance. The Webinar will also show how architecture can be used as a means for governance and management of risks and compliance, and to improve operational performance.

Attendees will learn:

The similarities in how EA and GRC consider the enterprise

How EA models can support GRC activities

The role EA and GRC play together in breaking down information silos

Registration is now open for the January 31, 2013 11 am EST online event.

The MEGA Suite is an EA and GRC solution that helps companies gain control of their operations and maximize business performance within acceptable risk levels. It is used by companies worldwide to strengthen risk analysis, coordinate GRC processes, and establish a corporate governance approach to managing risk. Companies are also able to gain clear visibility into how their organization operates and the steps that can be taken to maximize resources.

MEGA is the only company in the GRC industry with more than 20 years of expertise in business process improvement and EA. It has been noted in industry reports that EA provides a strong foundation for highly efficient and effective GRC solutions.

The MEGA Suite has been cited in numerous analyst reports on GRC and risk management, including Chartis Research's 2012 RiskTech 100 Report, Gartner Inc.'s Magic Quadrant for Governance, Risk and Compliance Platforms (October 4, 2012), Continuity Insurance & Risk Magazine's 2012 Risk Assessment Software Report, and The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms, Q4 2011. It has also been named a leader for multiple years in Gartner Magic Quadrant and Forrester Wave reports on EA.

Baker leads PwC's Enterprise Architecture Center of Excellence. He develops business and technical blueprints that help enable strategic business initiatives and leads architecture assessment and implementation efforts. As an information risk management manager at PwC, Tong focuses on information risk management (IRM), information governance (IG), records and information management (RIM) and the convergence of these domains with integrated GRC frameworks.

About MEGA

MEGA International provides software solutions for enterprise architecture, business process analysis, and GRC. Based on the powerful MEGA Suite, its solutions are used by more than 75,000 people worldwide. www.mega.com.