Dr. Robert B. Pamplin, Jr. Receives 'Men of Legacy' Award

Dr. Robert B. Pamplin, Jr., president and CEO of the R.B. Pamplin Corporation, received the REAP Men of Legacy Award for his approach to entrepreneurism, support of education and passion for philanthropy. REAP is a Portland-based nonprofit organization that encourages youth leadership through conferences, mentoring and dropout prevention programs.

The selective honor is awarded annually to no more than five Oregon leaders who have made significant achievements in their vocation, while also enhancing their local communities through mentorship and philanthropy.

The award was announced on Jan. 17 at REAP's annual Men of Legacy Luncheon.

“It is an honor to receive this award,” said Pamplin. “REAP's objectives to support and mentor are valuable assets to our community, and I am proud to be a part of its mission.”

Mark Jackson, executive director of REAP also noted, “Dr. Pamplin's leadership and involvement in the community are prime examples of how local youth can accomplish their dreams. We honor Men of Legacy not only to thank these outstanding leaders, but also to help participating students understand the power of education and dedication.”

Pamplin is a businessman, philanthropist, farmer, minister, educator, historical preservationist and author of 14 books, including two Book-of-the-Month-Club selections.

He has earned eight degrees, including two doctorates (B.S. in business administration, B.S. in accounting, B.S. in economics, M.B.A., M.Ed., M.A. in theology, Ph.D. in business, D.Min. in theology), and is a tenured professor.

He is chairman, president and CEO of the R.B. Pamplin Corporation, a family-owned company with annual sales of $600 million, and founder of the Portland Tribune newspaper and Columbia Empire Farms. Pamplin has served on presidential and state commissions and as chairman of the board of trustees for three colleges and the Portland Art Museum.

Pamplin has been awarded many honorary degrees and national awards, including the Distinguished Leadership Medal from the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, the National Caring Award from the Caring Institute, the Herman W. Lay Memorial Award for being the outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year, the Woodrow Wilson Center Award for Corporate Citizenship, America's Outstanding Individual Philanthropist by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and Volunteers of America National Volunteer of the Year.

In Oregon, he has been honored with the Governor's Arts Award, Governor's Gold Award, named Entrepreneur of the Year, Portland's First Citizen, and selected by the Portland Business Journal as one of 20 leaders of change over the past 20 years.

He also has delivered many commencement addresses and speeches, including the opening prayer to the U.S. Senate and a speech on ethics at the Pentagon.

About R.B. Pamplin Corporation

Founded in 1957 and based in Portland, Ore., the R.B. Pamplin Corporation is one of the largest privately owned and family-managed businesses in the U.S. Under the leadership of Dr. Robert B. Pamplin, Jr., R.B. Pamplin Corp's subsidiaries are leading American manufacturers of commercial and household products, including textiles, concrete, asphalt, newspapers, wine, beef, berries and hazelnuts. The 55-year-old company generates more than $600 million in annual sales, employs more than 4,000 people in eight states (including Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Washington) and sells its product globally. Learn more at www.pamplin.org.

About REAP Inc.

Since 2001, REAP has served a diverse and underprivileged population throughout Oregon. The organization works with more than 200 students, in grades seven through 12, who speak more than 15 native languages. REAP's mission is to be proactively involved to engage and empower students, families and community for a better future now, and it has achieved a 96% graduation success rate.

REAP pursues its mission by investing in students and providing a window into their future; elevating student voice and empowering students to converse with business, community & political leaders; teaching the importance of health & wellness; developing innovation toward entrepreneurship; engaging students in problem solving projects for analytical and critical skill building; and empowering global leaders today. Learn more at www.REAPUSA.org.