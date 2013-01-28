Ryan Trimble Elected Chairman of the Board of SCAN Health Plan

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ryan M. Trimble has been elected chairman of the board of directors of SCAN Health Plan, the nation's third largest not-for-profit MAPD plan. He replaces Colleen Cain who has served as chairperson since 2009 and remains a member of the board.

Trimble brings to his position more than three decades of healthcare experience. He has been a member of the SCAN board since 2004 and served as interim CEO of SCAN in 2010/2011. He is also a member of the board of directors of the SCAN Foundation.

In addition to his work with SCAN, Trimble previously served as president and CEO of p5 Inc. (ProviderPay), a healthcare-technology and services company focused on integrated healthcare claims and banking services. From 1996 to 2001 Trimble was a senior vice president at WellPoint Health Networks where he was responsible for WellPoint's HMO operations outside of California, for the operations of WellPoint's specialty healthcare products, and for consolidated medical care-management activities nationwide. His healthcare experience also includes serving in a number of executive positions for FHP International Corporation.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Ryan's experience, passion and industry knowledge assume the chairmanship at this critical time,” said SCAN President and CEO Chris Wing. “Our nation is currently wrestling with a variety of issues surrounding how we provide quality, accessible and affordable care to an aging society. SCAN intends to remain on the forefront of this issue, and Ryan is ideally suited to lead our company as we tackle the challenges and opportunities before us.”

Trimble started his healthcare career as a practicing general dentist. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology from Brigham Young University, a D.D.S. degree from Loyola University of Chicago, and an MBA from the University of Utah. In addition to SCAN, Trimble currently serves on the board of Sera Prognostics, a Salt Lake City-based company that provides personalized diagnostics to predict and manage pregnancy complications. He is a past board member of the Arizona Affordable HealthCare Foundation, the Crisis Nursery of Phoenix and the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra.

SCAN Health Plan has been focusing on the unique needs of seniors for more than 35 years. SCAN currently has nearly 130,000 members in California and Arizona. Further information may be obtained at scanhealthplan.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/scanhealthplan.

Y0057_SCAN_7798 _2013_IA01242013