Northwest Hardwoods Alder Trade Sweepstakes Features SawStop Prize

Calling attention to the beauty, versatility and sustainability of alder hardwood, Northwest Hardwoods is launching a sweepstakes featuring a prize of the #1 industrial table saw in the market.

By entering project details of projects featuring alder, U.S. and Canadian professionals can enter a drawing to win a SawStop heavy duty 10” Industrial Cabinet Saw, with a powerful 7.5 HP motor and proprietary safety system.

Grown in Pacific Northwest forests, alder is a distinctive honey-brown hardwood available as lumber and plywood that can be combined to create perfectly matched cabinets. Featuring fine grain with little visual difference between heartwood and sapwood, alder is easy to machine, sand, paint or stain, and offers great dimensional stability and stiffness.

In addition to beauty and versatility, Northwest Hardwoods' alder is a sustainable resource that meets the highest standards of ethical sourcing and sustainability, including certification to the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC).

The promotion is open to professional cabinetmakers and cabinet shops, who can enter to win by going to www.buyalder.com and submitting project photos and details. Multiple projects may be entered, with winners drawn at random. Homeowners and private individuals are not eligible. The promotion runs January 15 through June 2013, with winners from the U.S. and Canada drawn in July 2013 and announced at the AWFS 2013 show in Las Vegas.

For details visit www.buyalder.com. No purchase is necessary. All federal, state, local and municipal laws apply. Void where prohibited.

Founded in 1967, Northwest Hardwoods specializes in producing hardwood lumber from all commercial species, including Alder, Ash, Red and White Oak, Hard and Soft Maple, Cherry and Walnut. Today, the company is one of the largest hardwood lumber producers in the United States, and serves customers worldwide.