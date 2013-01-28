Fairchild Semiconductor's Shorted-Anode IGBTs Provide High Reliability and Superior Switching for High-Power Induction Heating Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

High-power and high-frequency induction heating (IH) appliances require lower conduction losses and superior switching performance in order to achieve higher efficiency and system reliability in applications such as IH rice cookers, table-top induction cookers and inverter-based microwave ovens. Fairchild Semiconductor's FCS high-voltage field-stop shorted-anode trench IGBTs provide designers with a highly efficient, cost-effective solution to these design challenges.

Improve System Reliability, Reduce Power Losses: Energy Efficient, Field Stop Shorted-Anode IGBT Technology (Photo: Business Wire)

Ranging from 1100-1400V, this new product family is optimized with intrinsic anti-parallel diodes for soft switching applications. With advancements over the typical non-punch-through (NPT) IGBT technology, Fairchild's shorted-anode silicon technology offers a lower saturation voltage of over 12 percent less than the same rating NPT-trench IGBT. Additionally, when compared to the competitor's IGBT offerings, this product family offers a lower tail-current rate of over 20 percent. These rich features allow Fairchild's advanced IGBTs to provide better thermal performance, higher efficiency and reduced power losses.

Features and Benefits:

High-speed switching frequency range: 10 to 50 kHz

Lowest tail-current in industry for improved switching loss (FGA20S140P)

Low saturation voltage drop than existing NPT trench IGBTs

Robust pot detection noise immunity for reliability

High temperature stable behavior: T j(max) = 175 degree C

= 175 degree C RoHS compliant (Pb-free lead plating)

Packaging and Pricing Information (in US 1,000 quantity pieces)

Samples available upon request - Delivery 8-12 weeks ARO

Available in a TO-3P 3L package:

Available in a TO-247 3L package:

Fairchild Semiconductor's field-stop shorted-anode trench IGBTs provide industry-leading technology to meet the energy efficiency and form factor challenges encountered in today's designs. These applications are part of Fairchild's energy efficient power analog ICs, power discrete and optoelectronics solutions that maximize energy savings in power-sensitive applications.

Fairchild Semiconductor: Solutions for Your Success™

Contact Information:

To contact Fairchild Semiconductor about this product, please go to: http://www.fairchildsemi.com/cf/sales_contacts/.

For information on other products, design tools and sales contacts, please visit: http://www.fairchildsemi.com.

Note to Editor: For a datasheet in PDF format, please go to:

http://www.fairchildsemi.com/ds/FG/FGA20S125P.pdf

http://www.fairchildsemi.com/ds/FG/FGA25S125P.pdf

http://www.fairchildsemi.com/ds/FG/FGA30S120P.pdf

http://www.fairchildsemi.com/ds/FG/FGA20S140P.pdf

http://www.fairchildsemi.com/ds/FG/FGH30S130P.pdf

About Fairchild Semiconductor:

Fairchild Semiconductor FCS – global presence, local support, smart ideas. Fairchild delivers energy-efficient, easy-to-use and value-added semiconductor solutions for power and mobile designs. We help our customers differentiate their products and solve difficult technical challenges with our expertise in power and signal path products. Please contact us on the web at http://www.fairchildsemi.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ http://twitter.com/FairchildSemi

View product and company videos, listen to podcasts and comment on our blog @ http://www.fairchildsemi.com/engineeringconnections

Visit us on Facebook @ http://www.facebook.com/FairchildSemiconductor

Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: http://www.businesswire.com/multimedia/home/20130128005036/en/