TRADE NEWS: Agilent Technologies Introduces Industry's Lowest-Priced USB 2.0 Signal-Quality Test Option

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today introduced the industry's lowest-priced USB 2.0 signal-quality test option. This option for the InfiniiVision 4000 X-Series oscilloscopes supports low-speed, full-speed and hi-speed USB applications. The USB interface is used extensively for computer applications and for a broad range of embedded connectivity applications.

For years, oscilloscopes have been the primary measurement tools used by electrical engineers to verify the signal integrity of their USB designs. With the new DSOX4USBSQ signal-quality test option on Agilent's InfiniiVision 4000 X-Series oscilloscopes, engineers can now quickly verify the analog quality of their signals generated by USB hubs, hosts and devices based on USB-IF compliance standards.

Engineers who work with embedded electronics do not usually perform official USB-IF testing, because USB-IF certification is not typically required for non-PC products. However, to ensure reliability, embedded-systems designers often test the physical layer of their designs based on USB-IF standards as a “reality check” to insure signal-quality standards are met before releasing their products to production. Agilent's new USB 2.0 signal-quality test option offers a low-priced way to perform these tests.

In the traditional computer/peripheral industry, engineers typically do perform USB-IF physical-layer certification and testing. However, smaller companies may not be able to afford a complete suite of high-performance test equipment to conduct precompliance physical-layer testing. With Agilent's USB 2.0 signal-quality test option licensed on an InfiniiVision 4000 X-Series oscilloscope, engineers now have a more affordable solution they can use to perform important signal-quality physical-layer tests before running their final product through complete certification testing at a USB-IF workshop.

The USB 2.0 signal-quality test option generates HTML pass/fail reports for eye-diagram mask testing, jitter analysis, end-of-packet bit width, signaling rate, edge monotonicity and rise/fall times—all based on official USB-IF algorithms embedded in the oscilloscope.

The Agilent DSOX4USBSQ signal-quality test option is priced at $1,020 and will be available Feb. 15. The entry-level price of an Agilent 200-MHz-bandwidth InfiniiVision 4000 X-Series oscilloscope for USB 2.0 low- and full-speed applications is $5,611. For USB 2.0 hi-speed applications, Agilent recommends the four-channel, 1.5-GHz-bandwidth InfiniiVision DSOX4154A oscilloscope, which is priced at $19,237.

Agilent also provides a broad range of passive and differential active probes, serial decode options and triggering options for USB 2.0 measurement applications. Also available are various USB 2.0 test fixtures. Information about these oscilloscope options and accessories can be obtained at www.agilent.com/find/4000x.

Photographs and screen images of USB 2.0 signal-quality tests performed on an Agilent InfiniiVision 4000 X-Series oscilloscope are available at www.agilent.com/find/USBSQ_images.

Specifications and information about the USB 2.0 standard can be found at www.usb.org.

Agilent will be at DesignCon, Santa Clara Convention Center (Booth 201), Jan. 28- 31, to demonstrate high-speed digital solutions that help engineers design, simulate analyze and debug their devices and ensure compliant designs while cutting through the challenges of gigabit digital designs.

