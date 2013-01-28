Sheridan Healthcare, Inc. Welcomes Three Practices

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Sheridan Healthcare, Inc., (“Sheridan”) the nation's leading anesthesia services provider, is pleased to announce its affiliation with Rahway Anesthesiologists, P.A. (“Rahway”) and the Pompton Plains practices of Select Anesthesia and Pain Management Group, P.A. (“Select”) and Tri-County Pain Management, P.A. (“Tri-County”).

John Carlyle, who recently joined Sheridan as chief executive officer to lead its next phase of growth noted, “We are very pleased that these three established practices joined Sheridan's national roster of affiliated practices. This affiliation with Sheridan will allow Rahway, Select, and Tri-County to benefit from Sheridan's investment in its healthcare services infrastructure and build upon their exceptional reputations in anesthesia patient care.”

Rahway is comprised of five physicians and eight advanced practice nurses who provide services in six New Jersey locations: Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway, Linden Surgical Center, New Jersey Diagnostic Imaging and the Freeman Spine & Pain Institute.

Select and Tri-County provide anesthesia services in New Jersey to Chilton Hospital and West Parkway Ambulatory Surgery Center.

Established in 1953, Sheridan's anesthesia division has more than 1,300 anesthesia providers in 15 states and performs more than 800,000 procedures annually.

About Sheridan Healthcare, Inc.

Sheridan Healthcare, Inc. is a national hospital-based, multispecialty physician services company that provides anesthesia, radiology, emergency medicine, neonatology and other pediatric subspecialties. Sheridan, its subsidiaries and affiliates currently operate in 23 states and employ more than 2,200 providers. Sheridan's anesthesia division, established in 1953, has become the leading anesthesia services provider in the country. In addition to physician and allied health services, Sheridan also provides support, training and management services in non-clinical areas. Sheridan is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a certified physician organization.