Research and Markets: Analysis of EQT Corporation

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6kbq79/analysis_of_eqt) has announced the addition of the "Analysis of EQT Corporation" company profile to their offering.

EQT Corporation is a well-known oil and gas company that operates its business through the segments of EQT Midstream, EQT Production and EQT Distribution. The company's major services include transmission and storage of natural gas. Operating majorly in the Appalachian region in the United States, EQT Corporation is one of the biggest producers of natural gas in that region. However, despite having well laid out operations in that region, the limited geographic concentration of EQT Corporation is a major drawback for the future growth of the company.

Aruvian Research presents Analysis of EQT Corporation. A complete and comprehensive analysis of EQT Corporation, includes an overview of the industry the company operates in and then moves on to analyzing the company itself.

Company analysis from Aruvian includes a history of EQT Corporation, a business segment analysis of the segments EQT Corporation operates through, a look at the organization structure of the company, a geographical operating segments analysis, an analysis of the company's major competitors.

A financial analysis of EQT Corporation is presented in the report which includes a ratio analysis, basic profit and loss analysis, presentation of the company balance sheet, and much more.

A SWOT Framework Analysis of EQT Corporation completes this in-depth company analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Looking at the Industry

C. Looking at EQT Corporation

D. Looking at Business

E. SWOT Framework Analysis

F. Profiling the Competition

G. Financial Analysis of the Company

H. Future Perspective

I. Glossary of Terms

Companies Mentioned

- Atmos Energy Corporation

- Dominion Resources, Inc.

- Sempra Energy

- EQT Corporation

