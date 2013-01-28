First Capital Provides a $13 Million Accounts Receivable Purchase Facility to Specialty Chemical Manufacturer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

First Capital, a national commercial finance company, announced it has provided a $13,000,000 Accounts Receivable Purchase Facility to the US subsidiary of a global manufacturer of specialty chemicals. The facility is in the form of a non-notification factoring agreement and is collateralized by a dedicated pool of the client's accounts receivable.

First Capital was referred to the company by a European based finance company because of First Capital's ability to quickly develop a structure for the client's U.S. based accounts receivable that complimented their European based facility. The facility provided the client, a global manufacturer of specialty chemicals, with liquidity to fund strategic initiatives.

“The company required a unique financing and creative structure that would provide liquidity under a True Sale arrangement,” remarked Kevin McGarry, Executive Vice President and National Factoring Division Manager. “We worked collaboratively with a European based lender to seamlessly provide a global solution for the client to support of their strategic objectives.”

This transaction was referred to Kevin McGarry and will be serviced by First Capital's Factoring Eastern Region managed by Mr. McGarry.

About First Capital

First Capital provides working capital financing typically ranging from $2 million to $25 million primarily to small and middle-market entrepreneurs with annual sales ranging from $10 million to $250 million. Credit facilities are in the form of Asset-Based Loans or Factoring arrangements. First Capital is one of the largest independent Asset-Based working capital lenders in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the firm has additional full-service offices in Atlanta, Boynton Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Los Angeles, and Oklahoma City with other sales offices located across the United States. For more information, please visit www.firstcapital.com.