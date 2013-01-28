Best's Review White Paper Examines How Insurers are Deploying Big Data For Real-World Results

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Best's Review magazine has released a new interactive white paper exploring new techniques and analysis capabilities which enable even smaller and mid-sized insurers to capture analytic insights formerly available only to those with huge investments in IT and data science. A panel of experts in insurance technology and data analysis examined how data science is allowing insurers to sift opportunity from their own information and the best ways of developing fast, flexible systems that convert loosely structured information into actionable knowledge. The white paper is based on the webinar "Small Steps, Big Insights: How Insurers are Deploying Big Data For Real-World Results," sponsored by MphasiS.

View the interactive white paper at http://www.bestreview.com/whitepapers/dataanalytics12.html.

Panelists in highlighted segments include:

Martina Conlon, Principal, Insurance, NOVARICA

Robert Clint, Vice President, Insurance Industry Solutions, MphasiS

To view the complete webinar and transcript, please visit http://www.bestreview.com/webinars/dataanalytics12.

