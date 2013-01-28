Research and Markets: Pathogen Inactivation: The Penultimate Paradigm Shift Provides Practical Implementation Advice from an International Panel of Early Adopters

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

In this imperfect world, pathogen inactivation has been sought as a way to achieve a zero-risk blood supply. Although no group of techniques can be relied upon as a true panacea, pathogen inactivation is a bold leap in a positive direction. With the assumption of remarkably low risk, albeit at a higher cost, these techniques hold promise for addressing not only the known safety concerns, including bacterial contamination, but also the next new virus for which we are unprepared. This comprehensive and timely volume presents the basic concepts, reviews the research performed to date and provides practical implementation advice from an international panel of early adopters.

Topics addressed include:

- The rationale for pathogen inactivation.

- The challenges posed by some targets of inactivation.

- Assessing the toxic effects.

- Methods and considerations for red cells, platelets and plasma.

- Practical experience from several European sites.

- Regulations and implementation from both North American and European perspectives.

This text will be of interest to those who are already using pathogen inactivation techniques (to compare and refine their operations), practitioners who are considering pathogen inactivation for their facilities in the near future (to identify aspects for consideration), and those who just want to be more knowledgeable about it (to be ready when asked to step up).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Pathogen Inactivation: Rationale and Some History

2 The Targets

3 Toxicology Assessment of Pathogen-Inactivation

4 Pathogen Inactivation of Red Cell Components

5 Pathogen Inactivation of Plasma and Cryoprecipitate

6 Pathogen Inactivation of Platelets

7 Norway: Solvent/Detergent Plasma

8 France: Solvent/Detergent Plasma

9 Ireland: Imported US-Source Solvent/Detergent

10 United Kingdom: Imported US-Source Methylene-

11 Spain: Methylene-Blue Plasma

12 France: Intercept Platelets and Plasma

13 Belgium: Intercept Platelets

14 Luxembourg: Mirasol Platelets

15 United States: Solvent/Detergent Plasma

16 US Perspectives on Implementation

17 European Perspectives on Implementation

