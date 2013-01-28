NIITEK - CSI Husky Mounted Detection System (HMDS) Selected as the Vehicle Mounted Mine Detection (VMMD) Solution for the Spanish Army

DULLES, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

NIITEK®, Inc., a subsidiary of the Chemring Group PLC ("Chemring"), announced today that the Spanish Government will procure the Husky Mounted Detection System (HMDS™) with Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) as the Vehicle Mounted Mine Detection solution for the Spanish Army. NIITEK, along with its partners Critical Solutions International (CSI), maker of the Husky 2G, a two-seat variant of the HUSKY, and Eleycon 21, a Spanish based company representing NIITEK and CSI in Spain, were awarded a contract in excess of $20M by the Spanish Army for six systems plus spares and training for delivery this year. The NIITEK portion of this one year contract is $4.87M for six GPR systems, initial spares, and training. The contract awarded will support Spanish combat engineers and troops deployed to Afghanistan.

The NIITEK HMDS is a high-performance Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) system which functions on blast resistant vehicles to provide real-time identification of anti-vehicular landmines and other explosive hazards on main supply routes (MSRs) and open areas such as minefields.

“We are honored to have been selected to provide the combat proven HMDS to a key NATO ally and are looking forward to working with the Government of Spain and the Spanish Army,” said Juan Navarro, President of NIITEK. "The Spanish Army joins the growing list of NATO partners that have acquired this key component of the Route Clearance Package. The HMDS system has proven to be a useful technology against the threat of buried explosive hazards and IED's that Spanish soldiers and NATO Coalition partners face in the current theatre of operations.”

Chemring is a market leading manufacturing business supplying high technology electronics and energetic products to over 80 countries around the world. Chemring has a diverse portfolio of products that predominantly protect military people and platforms, providing insurance against a constantly changing threat. These range from countermeasures to protect aircraft, to ground penetrating radar to protect troops and vehicles from improvised explosive devices. The NIITEK Advanced GPR systems are at the leading edge of mine detection technology with over 250 systems successfully being used by US and Coalition forces in Afghanistan.

About CSI. For more information on CSI, please go to: http://www.c-s-i.com/

About Eleycon 21. Founded in 2002, Eleycon 21 is a provider of Electronics and Telecommunications solutions leveraging best of breed solutions to the Spanish Ministry of Defence, Guardia Civil (Spanish Gendarmerie), local Police, Servicio de Vigilancia Aduanera (Customs), and the Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (National Intelligence Center).